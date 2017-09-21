Rep. Maxine Waters: 'Impeachment Is About Whatever the Congress Says It Is'

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) told a town hall on civil rights, sponsored by the Congressional Black Caucus, that she expects others in the black community to back her up on impeaching Donald Trump. (Photo: Screen grab from C-SPAN)

(CNSNews.com) - Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who previously has called for the impeachment of Donald Trump, on Thursday told a Congressional Black Caucus Town Hall on Civil Rights that she expects other members of the black community to back her up:

“Don't come here and tell me, ‘Maxine, you keep on doing what you do.’ But when you gonna give me some support?” she asked. “How many of you in your organizations have said, 'Impeach 45' ?”

Waters urged the crowd not to get hung up on what law to invoke in the impeachment process:

Impeachment is about whatever the Congress says it is. There is no law that dictates impeachment. What the Constitution says is “high crimes and misdemeanors,” and we define that.



Bill Clinton got impeached because he lied. Here you have a president, who I can tell you and guarantee you is in collusion with the Russians to undermine our democracy. Here you have a president who obstructed justice. And here you have a president who lies every day.



Thank God that the special counsel is beginning to connect the dots -- and understand Facebook's role in it and social media's role in it. When is the black community going to say, ‘Impeach him’? It's time to go after him. I don't hear you! Don't another person come up to me and say, ‘You go, girl. No, you go!

Waters received a standing ovation for her impeachment pep talk.