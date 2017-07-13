Peyton Manning Tells ‘Kimmel’ It Would Have Been ‘Un-American’ to Turn Down Trump’s Golf Invitation

Manning didn't pass on chance to golf with Trump.

ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel interrogated NFL legend Peyton Manning Tuesday about why he would dare play golf with President Donald Trump – and Manning had a patriotic answer.

“I had a lot of people tell me not to do it,” and “You did,” Manning answered Kimmel. The recently-retired NFL star then quoted some advice he’d one received from another sports icon: golfer Arnold Palmer:

“I heard Arnold Palmer say one time, ‘If the president of the United States ever asks you to play golf, you do it. It’s a no-brainer.’ And, it was a fantastic experience.”

Manning said he had previously played golf with President Bush – and “if President Obama or President Clinton asked me, I’d have be there in a heartbeat.” “It was just the experience of playing with the office that was pretty cool to me.”

“I think it would have been almost un-American to have said, ‘No.’”

“Did he cheat? Did he cheat when you played?” Kimmel eagerly asked. “No, I counted his strokes,” Manning replied.

Kimmel then pressed Manning, asking if he would have called out Trump if he had caught him cheating. Manning said he would have, but didn’t have to since, “He played it honest.”