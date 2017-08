Harvey Would Be 64th Hurricane to Hit Texas Since 1851

NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this visible image of Hurricane Harvey in the western Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 24 at 1:07 p.m. EDT (Image: NASA/NOAA GOES Project)

(CNSNews.com) - A total of 63 hurricanes have made landfall in Texas since record-keeping began in 1851, according to data posted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Harvey would be number 64.

Of the 63 Texas-landfall hurricanes to date, 20 were major hurricanes. Seven were Category 4 (winds of 130-156 mph on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale); the other 13 were Category 3 (winds 111-129 mph). Forty-three were Categories 1 or 2.



Texas has never experienced a Category 5 storm.

In fact, of the 289 hurricanes recorded by NOAA since 1851, only three were Category 5: Andrew (Florida) in 1992; Camille (Louisiana, Mississippi) in 1969; and an unnamed hurricane in Florida in 1935.

The most recent major hurricane to strike Texas was Rita, a Category 3 storm, in September 2005. The most recent Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in Texas was Carla in September 1961.

It’s been 12 years since a major hurricane hit Texas. Prior to that, the longest “hurricane drought” in Texas was the 16-year gap between Hurricanes Bret in 1999 (Category 3) and Alicia in 1983 (Category 3).

Here’s the list of major (Category 3-4) hurricanes impacting Texas, including the number of years between those major storms:

September 2005, Rita (Category 3)

…six year gap…

August 1999, Bret (Category 3)

…16 year gap…

August 1983, Alicia (Category 3)

…3-year gap…

August 1980, Allen (Category 3)

…10-year gap…

August 1970, Celia (Category 3)

…3-year gap…

Sept. 1967, Beulah (Category 3)

…10-year gap…

June 1957, Audrey (Category 4)

…15-year gap…

August 1942, Category 3 (storms not named)

…1-year gap…

September 1941 (Category 3)

…8-year gap…

September 1933 (Category 3)

…1-year gap…

August 1932 (Category 4)

…13-year gap…

September 1919 (Category 4)

…3-year gap…

August 1916 (Category 3)

…1-year gap…

August 1915 (Category 4)

…6-year gap…

July 1909 (Category 3)

…9-year gap…

September 1900 (Category 4)

…4-year gap…

August 1886 (Category 4)

…6-year gap…

August 1880 (Category 3)

…5-year gap…

September 1875 (Category 3)