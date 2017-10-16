FBI: 118 Law Enforcement Officers Died in Line of Duty in 2016; 57,180 Assaulted

(Screen Capture)

(CNSNews.com) - 118 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty last year in the United States, the FBI reported on Monday.

That was up 37 percent from the 86 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2015.

In 2016, 66 of the 118 deaths of law enforcement officers were felonious and 52 were accidental. In 2015, 41 of the 86 deaths of law enforcement officers were felonious and 45 were accidental.

Another 57,180 officers were assaulted in the line of duty in 2016, and 16,535 (or about 29 percent) sustained injuries from that assault.

"All of these numbers increased from figures reported in 2015, when 45 officers died accidentally and 41 were feloniously killed in the line of duty," the FBI said. A total of 50,212 assaults were reported in 2015.

Of the 66 officers killed by criminal acts in 2016:

--62 of the 66 were killed by firearms;

--51 were wearing body armor at the time they were killed;

-- 4 were killed intentionally with vehicles;

-- 17 were killed in ambushes, 13 were killed answering disturbance calls, and 9 were killed investigating suspicious people or circumstances.

Of the 52 officers who were killed in accidents in 2016, 26 were killed in auto accidents, 12 were struck by vehicles, and 7 died in motorcycles accidents.

Through its Uniform Crime Reporting Program, the FBI collects data about the circumstances surrounding assaults against law enforcement and officer deaths. The data is collected from campus, local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies, as well as FBI field offices and non-profit organizations that track line-of-duty deaths.

The FBI data is used in officer safety training.

The full report can be found here.