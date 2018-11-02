Pope Told Michael Moore That Capitalism Is a Sin?

Film-maker Michael Moore appears on "Late Night" with Seth Meyers. (Photo: Screen capture)

Michael Moore, the liberal film-maker, told "Late Night" with Seth Meyers that he met the pope two weeks ago and asked him about income inequality:

I went to the weekly audience, and then he asked to speak to me privately. It was an amazing moment, and I asked him if I could ask him a question. And he said, "Yes."



And I said, "Do you believe that an economic system that benefits the few, the wealthy at the expense of the many is a sin?" And he said to me, "Si" in Italian. And I said, "So you believe capitalism, the kinda -- the capitalism we have now is a sin?" He goes, "Yes, it is." He said, "The poor must always come first."



And then he grabbed my hand and he said, "Please, pray for me." And I said, "I will, and please pray for me. And he said, "No, you have to make more movies." And I'm like, "I just wanted a prayer." He's like, "No, you go back to -- you go back work." He has a sense of humor.

Who knows if it's true.