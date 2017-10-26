Watch: Vin Scully and Former Dodgers Yeager, Valenzuela Throw Out Ceremonial First Pitch

Vin Sully (right), Fernando Valenzuela (center) and Steve Yeager (left) work together to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. (MLB YouTube Screenshot)

Before Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully, along with former Dodgers Steve Yeager and Fernando Valenzuela, participated in the ceremonial first pitch.

Scully, who was the play-by-play voice for the Dodgers for 67 seasons from 1950-2016, said as he approached the mound “You know what I’m thinking right now? Somewhere up in heaven Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson, Roy Campanella and Gil Hodges are laughing their heads off: ‘Look who’s throwing out the first ball at the World Series.’”

He then calls for a catcher when Yeager, the Co-MVP of the Dodgers’ 1981 World Series Championship comes out to home plate.

After winding up, Scully jokingly says he hurt his rotator cuff and says he has to go to the bullpen. He calls out for a left-hander to help him when Valenzuela, a two-time World Series Champion with the Dodgers comes out to deliver the first pitch.

The ceremony concludes with Scully, Yeager, and Valenzuela leading the crowd in Scully’s signature introduction to his broadcasts, “It's time for Dodger baseball.”

The Astros won the game 7-6 in 11 innings, tying the World Series at a game apiece.