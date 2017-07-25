Trump Again Bashes 'The Amazon Washington Post,' Questioning Amazon's 'No-Tax Monopoly'

(CNSNews.com) - "The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad....." President Trump tweeted Monday night.



Then came two more tweets:



-- "So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes?"



-- "Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly?"



Trump was reacting to a July 19 Washington Post report saying that he has decided to end the CIA's covert program to arm and train "moderate Syrian rebels" battling the Syrian government -- "a move long sought by Russia, according to U.S. officials."



Fox News's Tucker Carlson discussed the end of the CIA program -- and the Washington Post report -- on his program Monday night, shortly before Trump started tweeting.



Carlson praised Trump's "coherent decision" to end the covert CIA program to arm the rebels, and he noted that the Washington Post made it look like Trump was ending the program because Russia wanted him to.



Carlson also interviewed Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), who said the CIA program was directly arming militants who are working under the command of Al Qaeda, all in an attempt to overthrow the Syrian government.



This is not the first time Trump has bashed the "Amazon Washington Post," the newspaper purchased by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2013.

On June 23, Trump tweeted: "The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!"



Trump's criticism of Amazon dates back to the campaign. On Dec. 7, 2015, when he was running for president, Trump tweeted: "The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon."



Bezos replied to that 2015 tweet by saying he would reserve a seat for Trump on his Blue Origin rocketship, Bezos' space travel company.

And for the record, Amazon.com states on its website that it does collect sales tax on items sold by it or its subsidiaries nationwide, except in the five states that do not levy sales taxes.