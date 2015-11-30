CDC Report: 55.4% of Aborted Babies Black or Hispanic

(AP photo.)

(CNSNews.com) – The latest abortion surveillance report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which was published Friday but covers the year 2012, says that in the 26 states that reported abortions by the race and ethnicity of the women having the abortions, 55.4 percent were performed on black or Hispanic mothers.

There were 699,202 abortions in 47 states and the District of Columbia reported to the CDC for 2012. (California, Maryland and New Hampshire did not report their abortion numbers to the CDC.)

Twenty-six states also reported abortions by known race and ethnicity. These included a total of 405,795 abortions.

Among these abortions categorized by race and ethnicity – see Table 12 in the surveillance report – the CDC says there were 148,971 black babies killed by abortion in 2012 (36.7% of the 405,795) and 75,868 Hispanic babies (18.7%).

Combined, blacks and Hispanics accounted for 55.4% of the 405,795 abortions reported by race and ethnicity.

For whites, there were 152,673 abortions, or 37.6% of the total. In another category labeled “other” there were 28,283 abortions, or 7% of the total. The “other” category includes Asians and Native Americans, as well as ethnicity reported as “unknown.”

The Census Bureau says that blacks make up 13.2% of the U.S. population and Hispanics comprise 17.4% of the population. Combined, blacks and Hispanics make up 30.6% of the population, yet 55.4% of the abortion reported by race were of black and Hispanic babies.

Every year, the CDC requests abortion data from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and New York City. But not all states or areas report. For Table 12, the cross-classified race/ethnicity data, only 26 states reported--and also New York City (as a subset of New York state). The 25 jurisdications that did not report included Alaska, Arizona, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.