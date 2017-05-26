Rev. Graham Scolds Patriots, 1st NFL Team to Sponsor 'Gay Bowl'

Rev. Franklin Graham. (BGEA)

Because the New England Partriots are the first NFL team to sponsor a homosexual football tournament, this year's Gay Bowl 17, they are promoting a "sinful lifestyle" and should be ashamed of their degenerate action, said Reverend Franklin Graham, head of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA).

The Patriots have won five Super Bowls, including the 2016 contest. They are led by head coach Bill Bellichick and quarterback Tom Brady.

In a May 26 post on Facebook, Rev. Graham said, "The New England Patriots announced they will be the first NFL team to sponsor a 'Gay Bowl.' They’re sponsoring Gay Bowl 17, which is a national championship tournament for LGBT flag football teams."

"The Patriots have the right to do whatever they want," he said, "but I’m disappointed that a great team from such a wonderful area of the country would promote a sinful lifestyle like this."

"Shame on them," said Rev. Graham. "Let the Patriots know that you don’t support this move."

According to its website, the Gay Bowl "is the national LGBT flag football tournament, put on every Columbus Day weekend by the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL). The tournament will feature teams participating in three divisions; Open 'A', Open 'B' and a Women's division."

The clear agenda of the Gay Bowl is to promote homosexuality, lesbianism, and transgenderism and endorse the gay way of life. Through flag football, sports, this agenda is easily targeted to children and families.

The New England Patriots are the first NFL team to sponsor the Gay Bowl.