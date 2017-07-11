MLB Star Daniel Murphy: ‘I Got on My Knees and … Surrendered My Life to Him’

MLB star Daniel Murphy batting for the Mets in Game 1 of the 2015 World Series against the Kansas City Royals. (Wikimedia Commons Photo)

Washington Nationals second baseman and Major League Baseball star Daniel Murphy detailed his ongoing baseball story, his faith and his family in a recent Fellowship of Christian Athletes Magazine article, also noting his come-to-Jesus moment in the piece: “I got on my knees and, by the grace of God, surrendered my life to Him.”

According to Fellowship of Christian Athletes Magazine (FCA Magazine) Daniel Murphy started out as a 13th round pick of the MLB Draft for the New York Mets in 2008.

During his first full season with the Mets, Murphy averaged .313 at the plate with an on base percentage (OBP) of .397. His plate success continued in 2009, albeit with a lower batting average of .266 and an OBP of .313.

Murphy’s plate appearances, “masked the fact that he never had a fixed spot in the field” for the Mets, notes FCA Magazine. “The Mets tried him in left field, then first base, but neither was a great fit, and in many ways Daniel was positionally ‘homeless.’”

But Murphy kept slugging away—until his knees began to give him trouble. He would lose his entire 2010 season to two separate knee injuries. Again, in 2011, despite a .320 batting average that year, Murphy would lose part of another season and his then-girlfriend Tori.

“I just had this emptiness about me that I thought it would be so much more,” Murphy said in FCA Magazine.

That’s when Murphy found himself back home in Jacksonville looking for answers and speaking with his mother: “I confessed all these things going on in my life—selfishness and pride, just an illusion of control that I had in my life. She said, ‘I love you and your brother and your sister so much. But when I think about how much God loves you, I can’t even comprehend it.’”

“The physical wherewithal to squarely hit a baseball time and time again had never been in question, but his baseball future was at that point. The facts of the Bible were known, but the heart of the message wasn’t—yet,” reads FCA Magazine.

And then the Nats star had his come-to-Jesus moment:

“Sometimes we have a tendency to forget His grace and His love and His mercy. I had not focused on that in a long time. I got on my knees and, by the grace of God, surrendered my life to Him. ‘I don’t know where You want to take me,’ I said, ‘but I know that Your ways for me have to be better than the choices I’ve made in my own life that have gotten me in this situation.’”

Through prayer, the newly surrendered Daniel Murphy and Tori’s relationship was restored, Tori having her own breakthrough along the way, and the two were married in 2012.

Murphy on his faith journey and restored relationship in FCA Magazine:

“‘If I were to write out the perfect plan it never would have worked out like this—ever,’ Daniel says. ‘God put things in my life with my family that just tried to strip away the massive idol that is baseball as I mold, hopefully, into a gracious and serving husband and father.’”

The present-day Nationals second baseman is still slugging away, and with 82 games under his belt this season, Murphy is averaging .342 at the plate with an OBP of .344. He has already been named an All-Star for 2017 and is on track to have his best hitting year to date.

For more on the Washington Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy see FCA Magazine’s full story.